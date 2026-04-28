– The WWE main roster debut of Joe Hendry took place in a Joe Hendry Concert segment on the April 27 episode of WWE Raw in Laredo, TX. The segment saw Hendry sing about his desire to see Logan Paul fired from WWE, leading to Paul and The Vision attacking him. The Street Profits ended up running out to make the save.

– Oba Femi defeated Grayson Waller with ease in a squash match on the 4/27 Raw in Laredo. After the match, “The Ruler” announced the introduction of the weekly “Oba Femi Challenge,” which kicks off next week on the 5/4 episode of WWE Raw.

– The matches for the next WWE premium live event began rolling out on the 4/27 red brand show in “The Lone Star State.” Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka were announced in featured undercard bouts. In the main event, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defends against Jacob Fatu with the added stipulation that if Fatu loses, he must “acknowledge” Reigns as his “Tribal Chief.’ WWE Backlash takes place on May 9 from Tampa, FL.

– It was also announced that former NXT double champion Sol Ruca will officially sign her contract to join the WWE Raw brand next week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.