The lineups for the WWE Clash In Italy ‘go-home’ episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are starting to take shape.

Heading into next Monday’s Raw and next Friday’s SmackDown, the final shows before the WWE Clash In Italy premium live event next weekend, some new updates have surfaced.

Now confirmed for the Monday, May 25 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. is the Clash In Italy contract signing for the Tribal Combat showdown between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu.

Additionally, Oba Femi has been announced for the show after suffering an attack at the hands of the returning Brock Lesnar on this past Monday night’s show.

For the WWE SmackDown on USA Network show on Friday, May 29 from Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, the company has confirmed that Axiom will go one-on-one against The Miz.

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