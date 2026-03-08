WWE NXT Vengeance Day was a news-filled show on Saturday night.

Featured below is a rundown of some of the news and notes coming out of the WWE NXT Vengeance Day special event held on Saturday, March 7 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

– The show opened with Blake Monroe defeating Jaida Parker in a Street Fight, and Tony D’Angelo picking up a victory over Dion Lennox following a wild parking lot brawl.

– Lola Vice continued her undefeated streak in NXT Underground matches, scoring a TKO victory over Kelani Jordan.

– Joe Hendry successfully retained his NXT World Championship with a victory over Ricky Saints in the main event of the evening.

– As noted, Tatum Paxley captured the NXT Women’s North American Championship, and a big triple-threat NXT Women’s World Championship match was announced for the March 17 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

– Another title tilt added to the 3/17 NXT on CW show in “The Lone Star State” is Fallon Henley vs. Wren Sinclair or Thea Hail for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship. The Sinclair-Hail bout will take place as the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament Finals on the March 10 episode of NXT on CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– Announced for the March 10 episode of NXT on CW in “The Sunshine State” is the aforementioned Sinclair vs. Hail number one contender bout for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship, Lainey Reid vs. Sol Ruca, a special “one night only reunion of the NQCC” Tavion Heights & Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King & Uriah Connors and Jasper Troy vs. Eli Knight vs. Sean Legacy in a number one contender bout for the WWE Speed Men’s Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Results, and/or an opinionated recap and analysis of the show by reading our Can’t Knock The Hustle: NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Review here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.