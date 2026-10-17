WWE has announced several matches and segments for upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown, including a face-to-face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

During the October 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, Zayn confirmed that he will appear on Monday’s Raw to confront Reigns ahead of their upcoming showdown for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

The championship match was officially announced during the October 12 episode of Raw, with Reigns already advertised to appear on the October 19 broadcast.

Also scheduled for Monday’s Raw is a singles match featuring Joe Hendry taking on JD McDonagh.

Meanwhile, WWE confirmed another championship match for an upcoming episode of SmackDown. Chelsea Green will put her women’s title on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in two weeks, on October 30.

In other news from Friday’s SmackDown, Vic Joseph handled play-by-play duties alongside Corey Graves, filling in for Joe Tessitore during the October 16 broadcast from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Finally, announced for next week’s SmackDown on October 23 is Giulia vs. Blake Monroe in a Street Fight, Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. B-Fab and Michin for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, as well as Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki) vs. The MFT (Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga).

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.