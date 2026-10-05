– Cassie Lee is continuing to appear for ROH following Jess McKay’s recent pregnancy announcement. While McKay is no longer competing, she remained involved with Lee during last week’s ROH television tapings, accompanying her longtime tag team partner as a manager. Lee is expected to continue appearing on ROH programming while McKay is sidelined from in-ring competition.

– Lady Frost’s run with MLW appears to have come to an end. After joining the promotion earlier this year, Frost is said to have effectively finished up with MLW. There has been no official announcement regarding her departure as of this writing.

– There has been no significant update regarding Ivy Nile’s WWE status. Nile remains listed on WWE’s official roster and is currently advertised for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT.

– Early betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank have Penta, Lash Legend, Oba Femi and Roman Reigns listed as favorites in their respective matches. As always, betting odds can change leading up to the event and should not be viewed as an indication of WWE’s creative plans.

– A video of a fan showing up at Randy Orton’s home has resurfaced and gone viral on social media this week. Despite the renewed attention, the footage is not recent and was originally recorded some time ago.

(H/T: Fightful Select)