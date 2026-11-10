WWE made several significant announcements during the November 9 episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina, including new matches for Survivor Series, a championship showdown for next week’s show, and a new number one contender.

The road to WWE Survivor Series continued with the official announcement of the Men’s WarGames match, which will feature The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa) taking on The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price).

Also confirmed for the November 28 premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, was a WWE Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch.

Meanwhile, the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match between Team USA and Team Mexico began taking shape during an in-ring segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio interrupted the segment and attempted to secure a spot on Team Mexico, only to be rejected by his father. He then turned his attention to Rhodes about joining Team USA, but was turned down again.

CM Punk eventually joined the festivities, joking about his patriotism before asking Rhodes to join Team USA. Rhodes accepted, and the segment concluded with Punk, Rhodes, and Rey clearing Dominik and JD McDonagh from the ring.

Later in the show, Rey approached Penta backstage about representing Team Mexico, with Penta immediately accepting the invitation. Je’Von Evans also agreed to join Team USA after speaking with Rhodes.

As things currently stand, Team USA consists of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, and two additional members to be announced. Team Mexico features Rey Mysterio, Penta, and three remaining mystery partners.

Elsewhere on Raw, a new number one contender emerged for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Ethan Page’s celebration of his title victory from the previous week was interrupted by Chad Gable, Rey Fenix, and Big Cass, all of whom expressed interest in challenging for the championship.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce settled the situation by announcing an impromptu triple threat number one contender’s match.

During the closing moments, Fenix connected with a splash on Big Cass while he was attempting to pin Gable. Fenix then covered Gable himself to secure the victory and earn a future championship opportunity against Page.

Another championship match was announced for next week’s episode of Raw, as IYO SKY will challenge Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on November 16.

Pearce made the match official after SKY pinned Rodriguez during their tag team encounter earlier in the evening.

The November 16 show will also feature an appearance by John Cena, who will be on hand to promote the inaugural John Cena Classic scheduled for December. Cena is additionally advertised for the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.