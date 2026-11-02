– John Cena is scheduled to appear on Live with Kelly and Mark this Friday, November 6.

– Meanwhile, Paul Heyman will be featured on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, airing tonight at 11 PM Eastern on FOX5 in New York City. Several clips from the interview have already been released on YouTube in recent days, generating considerable attention throughout the online wrestling community, such as this one, and this one.

– In other news, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton has revealed that his Instagram account was hacked. Morton warned fans that the account is currently outside of his control and that anyone receiving messages or interacting with the account should be aware they are not communicating with him.