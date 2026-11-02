– John Cena is scheduled to appear on Live with Kelly and Mark this Friday, November 6.
– Meanwhile, Paul Heyman will be featured on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, airing tonight at 11 PM Eastern on FOX5 in New York City. Several clips from the interview have already been released on YouTube in recent days, generating considerable attention throughout the online wrestling community, such as this one, and this one.
– In other news, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton has revealed that his Instagram account was hacked. Morton warned fans that the account is currently outside of his control and that anyone receiving messages or interacting with the account should be aware they are not communicating with him.
“I honestly can’t believe this has happened. My Instagram account, @Thebabyface_ricky_morton, was hacked, and now I’m fighting to get it back.
What makes this even more frustrating is that I received ZERO emails from Instagram regarding my two-factor authentication. No warning, no notification that would have helped me protect my account, and absolutely no meaningful support from Meta.
The email I just received is supposedly the hacker that will me my Instagram back if I pay $350 in cryptocurrency as part of the process to recover my Instagram account, but this entire situation has been incredibly frustrating.
After years of bui￼lding a platform, connecting with fans, sharing memories, promoting wrestling events, and communicating with people all over the world, it’s heartbreaking to have something like this happen and feel like there’s nobody to turn to for help.
I’m asking for someone at Instagram or Meta to please step in and help me recover my account. If anyone has a legitimate contact who can help get this situation in front of the right people, I would sincerely appreciate it.
To everyone who has reached out, thank you for your support. If you see anything suspicious coming from my hacked account, please do not click any links or send money.
I’ve spent decades building relationships with wrestling fans, and I’m not going to let this situation stop me from connecting with all of you.
Instagram and Meta, PLEASE help me get my account back!”