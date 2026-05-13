– Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes was among those in attendance at the Disney Upfronts on May 12.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) is at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT. today, May 13.

– Fox News 13: Tampa Bay released an article and story on the local news covering WWE veteran Titus O’Neil getting involved in Tampa, Florida in trying to help dissuade advertised “Teen Takeover” events.

– Trick Williams, a former USC Gamecock and current WWE U.S Champion, received resolution from S.C House. News 19 WLTX released video footage of the honor (see video below).

– The following are WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E updates and previews for shows scheduled on May 17 and May 24.

MAY 17, 2026

4:00 PM – Biography: WWE Legends Ricky Steamboat – “A look at a more personal Ricky, from his humble beginnings as a military brat, unshakable family values, trials and triumphs, all culminating in the legendary bouts that sealed his place as an icon in sports-entertainment history.”

6:00 PM – Biography: WWE Legends Dusty Rhodes – “Growing up in East Austin, Texas, Virgil Riley Runnels, Jr. always had an outsized vision of the possibilities for himself; his iconic rivalry and promos with Ric Flair set the path for an entire industry.”

8:00 PM – Biography: WWE Legends Legion of Doom – “Joe Laurinaitis and Mike Hegstrand were two young men searching for direction when they crossed paths in suburban Minneapolis in the early 1980s. A chance opportunity led them to become one of pro wrestling’s most legendary tag teams.”

10:01 PM – WWE LFG Walk on the Wild Side – “The Future Greats receive a WrestleMania-sized lesson from Legend Terry Taylor; Zena Sterling struggles to channel her inner fire, and faces a tough dose of reality in the main event, as she squares off with LFG newcomer Chantel Monroe.”

11:04 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Raw in the 2000s – “Monday Night Raw is the longest running episodic television show in history! And in the unpredictable decade of the 2000s, the program was taken to a whole new level.”

11:34 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Jake “The Snake” Roberts – “Known for carrying a live snake with him to the ring, Jake Roberts was not only a vicious competitor, but a true master of the spoken word, delivering some of the most memorable promos during his famed career.”

MAY 24, 2026

4:00 PM – WWE Rivals Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

5:00 PM – WWE Rivals Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

6:00 PM – WWE Rivals Undertaker vs. Mankind

7:00 PM – WWE Rivals Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior

8:00 PM – NEW – WWE Rivals Ric Flair vs. Randy Macho Man Savage – “In the early nineties, Ric Flair shocked the wrestling world by leaving WCW to join WWE. Soon after, Flair began an intense rivalry with Randy Savage, discussing one of the most personal rivalries in WWE history.”

9:00 PM – NEW – WWE Rivals Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – “Two women from very different backgrounds, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were lifted by the flourishing WWE Women’s Revolution; a roundtable discusses how these two best friends turned into archenemies.”

10:01 PM – NEW – WWE LFG Knock ‘Em Out – “After a long injury hiatus, Elijah Holyfield is back; Elijah tests his confidence and promo ability in front of the live crowd, then competes in his first match in over six months; Natalya challenges Kali Armstrong and Sirena Linton.”

11:04 PM – NEW – WWE’s Greatest Moments Chyna – “Aptly named the ninth wonder of the world, Chyna broke countless barriers to become one of the most recognizable superstars in WWE history; we celebrate this pioneer with stories from Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Jeff Jarrett, Mark Henry and more.”

11:34 PM – NEW – WWE’s Greatest Moments Managers – “Throughout the history of professional wrestling, managers have been critical element in many of the sport’s most influential and controversial moments; relive some of the most famous…and infamous junctures throughout the last several decades.”

– WWE released a special compilation video showing highlights from the Danhausen & Minihausen vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson match from this past Saturday’s WWE Backlash: Tampa premium live event.