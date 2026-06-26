– There was reportedly internal frustration within WWE this week after what was said to be the entire episode of Friday night’s SmackDown leaked online across multiple platforms ahead of its broadcast. There is no word on how the leak occurred, but those within the company were said to be unhappy with the situation given the obvious impact on the show’s surprises and presentation.

– It is also worth noting that, aside from Danhausen, no WWE Superstars have been advertised locally for the July 19 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Instead, promotional material has focused on the event taking place during the same weekend as Fanatics Fest, a different approach than WWE has traditionally taken when returning to its longtime home venue. Meanwhile, On Location’s premium packages currently list Oba Femi, Tiffany Stratton and Joe Hendry for meet-and-greet appearances, though that does not necessarily indicate they are scheduled to compete on the show itself.

– WWE’s ongoing talent recruitment efforts were highlighted this week, as Hawaii television station KHON aired a feature covering WWE recruiters attending The Hawaii Fit Expo in search of prospective athletes.

– During a recent interview with NPR, John Cena explained why he chose to step away from full-time competition, saying he wanted to retire before reaching a point where he could no longer perform at the level fans have come to expect.

– Elsewhere, NXT tag team Hank and Tank were profiled in a new feature on Yahoo, where they reflected on their path to WWE and the journey that led them to the company’s developmental brand.

– Fans looking to pick up Nattie Neidhart’s memoir can do so once again, as Barnes & Noble has restocked signed copies of the book.

– An hour-long WWE NOW preview of WWE Night Of Champions featuring Sam Roberts and Megan Morant has been released via WWE’s official YouTube channel ahead of Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (see video below).

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage.