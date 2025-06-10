Monday’s episode of WWE RAW opened with John Cena stepping into the spotlight, fresh off his tag team loss alongside Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money In The Bank. With the crowd buzzing, Cena took a moment to address R-Truth’s recent return, dismissing it as little more than a sideshow. “He’s just a gimmick,” Cena said coldly. “No one’s going to care a year from now.”

From there, Cena pivoted to his legacy, boasting that he’s taken down the best WWE has had to offer. But before he could go further, the unmistakable sound of Cult of Personality cut him off.

CM Punk marched to the ring, microphone in hand and purpose in his eyes. “I’m not out here to play nice,” Punk began. “I’ve got a lot to say, and you’re gonna hear it.”

Punk unloaded on Cena’s current run, accusing him of becoming the very thing he once stood against. “You used to fight for respect,” Punk snapped. “Now you fight for ego. If you’re the Last Real Champion, then maybe it’s time someone ends your reign of fiction.”

Punk made it clear he wasn’t representing TKO, WWE brass, or any corporate agenda. “I’m not here for them — I’m here for them,” he said, pointing to the crowd. “I fight for the people who still believe this can be real.”

Then, with signature Punk defiance, he told Cena he would decide when to take the WWE Championship from him. Cena, with a smirk, replied, “Then follow me to Saudi Arabia. Let’s settle this at Night of Champions.”

Punk looked poised to accept — but before the moment could settle, Seth Rollins and his faction hit the ring, throwing chaos into the fire just as tensions were about to explode.

The match may not have started — but the final chapter between Cena and Punk has.

CENA vs. PUNK

ONE FINAL TIME

Former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett temporarily set aside his SmackDown allegiance on Monday’s episode of RAW, stepping in alongside Michael Cole to cover commentary duties in Pat McAfee’s absence.

Cole informed viewers of McAfee’s absence following the show’s opening segment, with Barrett joining him at the announce desk for the night.

There were 14,361 fans in attendance at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Phoenix, AZ.

Niño Hamburguesa has announced that he’s officially signed with WWE.

During an interview with Carlos Posada Deportes, Hamburguesa was asked when fans might see him debut with the company. He said,

“I already signed with them. I couldn’t make it to Worlds Collide because of visa issues, but expect big things from the Dale Fuego Boy of wrestling. I’m very excited and ready to plant my flag in WWE.”

At this time, it’s unclear whether Hamburguesa is signed directly to WWE or if his deal is connected to WWE’s reported involvement with AAA.

Hamburguesa has been a mainstay in AAA since 2016.

And finally, Jonathan Coachman believes The Rock’s absence from WrestleMania 41 negatively impacted both the storyline and the overall event.

During a recent appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, the former WWE announcer discussed how the Final Boss not showing up at the pay-per-view — which saw John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion — was a missed opportunity that affected the show’s momentum.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On The Rock not showing up for the show: “He knew by not showing up that all anybody would talk about was him not showing up. And then what happened? The 13 other matches, two nights of WrestleMania, nobody talked about any of them. You watch any of the recaps, any of the shows, nothing. And that to me was a real disservice to the talent that got onto the shows. He sucked the entire oxygen out of that entire event by simply not showing up and then two days later giving us that excuse for not showing up.”

On the notion that Rock’s character work in the story is done: “When you’re doing a wrestling angle, you start it and you finish it. But when he said, ‘Oh, I called Cody and I called John afterwards and said, I think the final boss’s job is done.’ Remember when he said that on McAfee? ‘I think my job is done.’ All you’ve done is this [throat slash gesture].”

On what he would have had happen in the storyline: “So, I would have let [Cena] win as a babyface and go crazy, and the crowd would have gone bananas. And then you spend this summer, he can sell his soul the next night. You could have brought Rock out.”