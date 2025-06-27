Fightful Select is reporting that there has been significant internal praise for Chris Park, also known as Abyss, following the release of his WWE 2K25 character and his recent media tour.

A reunion photo of the former 3MB stable surfaced online today, as Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi) is getting married. Congratulations to him!

There appears to be some confusion around WWE contract terms for Saudi Arabia events. Multiple sources confirmed that the old practice of issuing separate bonuses for Saudi shows is no longer in place. Instead, talents’ base contracts now account for these events, regardless of participation.

As of today, CM Punk vs. John Cena is scheduled to main event WWE Night of Champions 2025.

And finally, former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart has unfortunately pulled out of several bookings due to injury, though she still plans to fulfill select appearances.