Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh, but it was John Cena who emerged as the Undisputed WWE Champion in the end. Despite a grueling match filled with multiple Attitude Adjustments and Go To Sleeps, the finish came amidst chaos.

Following a referee bump, Rollins made his way to the ring with briefcase in hand, ready to cash in. With Charles Robinson assisting, it looked like the cash-in might actually happen — until Cena intervened, taking out Robinson and brawling with Rollins and his allies, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The odds shifted again when PENTA arrived to support CM Punk, and Sami Zayn followed shortly after to help neutralize Rollins’ faction. In an unexpected twist, it was Cena and Punk who stood united to fight off Rollins’ group.

A dramatic moment unfolded when Punk extended his hand to Cena in what appeared to be a gesture of respect. Cena accepted — and hugged Punk — only to try and betray him. Punk, anticipating the turn, nailed Cena with a GTS. Just then, Rollins rushed in to cash in, hitting Punk with a Curb Stomp. However, before he could make it official, Cena threw Rollins out of the ring and quickly pinned Punk, stealing the victory and retaining the title.

Now, Cena sets his sights on Cody Rhodes, who earned a championship opportunity at SummerSlam 2025 after defeating Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament finals earlier in the night. Rhodes is looking for redemption after falling to Cena and Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41. WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for August 2–3 at MetLife Field in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

