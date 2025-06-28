WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Results
Kingdom Arena
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Jade Cargill vs. Asuka In The Finals Of The 2025 Queen Of The Ring Tournament
– Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez In A Street Fight
– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross w/Scarlett Bordeaux
– Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa w/JC Mateo For The WWE United States Championship
– Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton In The Finals Of The 2025 King Of The Ring Tournament
– John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk For The Undisputed WWE Championship
