WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results
Kingdom Arena
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso In The Finals Of The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament
– Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky In The Finals Of The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament
– Trick Williams (c) w/Lil Yachty vs. Ricky Saints For The WWE United States Championship
– Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker In A Steel Cage Match
– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill w/B-Fab & Michin For The WWE Women’s United States Championship
– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn In A Triple Threat Match For The Undisputed WWE Championship
Checkout Episode 15 of The SUR Files