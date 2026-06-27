WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results

Kingdom Arena

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso In The Finals Of The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament

– Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky In The Finals Of The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

– Trick Williams (c) w/Lil Yachty vs. Ricky Saints For The WWE United States Championship

– Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker In A Steel Cage Match

– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill w/B-Fab & Michin For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn In A Triple Threat Match For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Checkout Episode 15 of The SUR Files