WWE returns to Saudi Arabia today.

And they’re bringing one of the biggest shows of the year with them.

Heading into WWE Night Of Champions 2026 this afternoon at Riyadh Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the spoiler match order for the June 27 premium live event has surfaced.

Featured below is the scheduled internal match listing, in order, for the 6/27 WWE Night Of Champions PLE:

* King of the Ring Finals: Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso

* Queen of the Ring Finals: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

* Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

* WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints

* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn

For more specific spoilers and late backstage news for WWE Night Of Champions 2026, click here.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this afternoon for live WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage.