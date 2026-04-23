WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia.

Before WrestleMania 43, no less.

On Thursday morning, WWE officially announced their Saudi Arabian return this June for their annual WWE Night Of Champions premium live event.

“BREAKING: WWE Night of Champions will return to Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 27, 2026,” the announcement read.

As noted, for the first time ever, WrestleMania 43 takes place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

WrestleMania 42 and WrestleMania 41 were held back to back years at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. in 2026 and 2025.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions results coverage from Saudi Arabia.