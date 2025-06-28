– As noted, there was a lot of editing to the CM Punk main event segment on WWE SmackDown that aired on USA Network via tape delay after the initial live episode for international viewers on Netflix in the afternoon. Apparently some edits were made in the opening segment as well.

– Bobby Roode, Abyss, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are all in Saudi Arabia, and are all expected to be among the producers who helped put together the matches at WWE Night Of Champions.

– Specific teams worked to hopefully ensure the same issues didn’t persist today at WWE Night Of Champions that did yesterday with the livestream on Netflix for WWE SmackDown.

– WWE’s charter will take off this evening to get talent back for the Raw/SmackDown tapings in Pittsburgh, PA. on Monday. They’ll then all have at least a week off. Not everyone made the trip over to Saudi Arabia this weekend.

– There was a “WWE Experience” attraction for fans, and there was also some media availability on site Friday.

– Hikuleo is in Saudi Arabia today. It’s worth noting he didn’t work a dark match before WWE SmackDown.

– John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley and Jacob Fatu are all betting favorites to win at WWE Night of Champions.

