WWE Night Of Champions has arrived.

The annual WWE Night Of Champions premium live event takes place this afternoon at 1/12c, with a pre show kicking off at 11/10c.

Officially announced matches for the 6/27 special event include the following:

* Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso (King of the Ring finals)

* Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY (Queen of the Ring finals)

* Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker (Steel Cage)

* Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints (U.S. Championship)

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill (Women’s U.S. Championship)

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Make sure to join us here today at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Night Of Champions Results coverage.