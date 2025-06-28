WWE returns to “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” for the second day in a row today, as WWE Night Of Champions 2025 goes down from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

The show is scheduled to start with a two-hour “Countdown to Night Of Champions” pre-show at 11/10c streaming live across WWE digital platforms, leading directly into the premium live event portion of the show kicking off at 1/12c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 28, 2025 special event:

* John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk (Undisputed WWE Championship)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring)

* Jade Cargill vs. Asuka (Queen of the Ring)

* Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa (WWE United States Championship)

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Street Fight)

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Make sure to join us here today for live WWE Night Of Champions 2025 results coverage.