– The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Kickoff pre-show opens up with Kayla Braxton welcoming us to WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut. She’s joined by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. We see fans filing into the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The panel goes over today’s card. We get a video for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. The panel doesn’t think Cody should wrestle with a broken arm, and they predict Lesnar to win. We get a video on the RAW Women’s Title match now. Camp predicts we will have a new champion, while Rosenberg believes Bianca Belair will retain. Back from a break and the panel discusses Mustafa Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER now. They both go with GUNTHER to retain.

A black SUV pulls up to the Jeddah Super Dome and out comes Cody Rhodes, who is all smiles with his left arm in a sling. Byron Saxton stops him for comments. Cody says he has a small fracture in the arm and it does change his gameplan but he’s in a good mood. He says tomorrow when he wakes up his arm will still be broken, but Lesnar will be 0-2 against him. Can Lesnar live with that? Cody walks off. Back from a break and we get a video for the SmackDown Women’s Title match. The panel predicts Rhea Ripley will retain. We also get a video and discussion on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch. Braxton shows us some of the WWE happenings around Jeddah this week. Saxton and The Street Profits are at the arena with a bunch of excited Special Olympics athletes.

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

