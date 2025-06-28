WWE Night Of Champions spoilers have surfaced ahead of today’s premium live event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, the expected winner of the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament was revealed.

According to the trusted insider source, the projected winner of the latest annual WWE King of the Ring tournament will be none other than “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes is scheduled to compete in the King of the Ring finals today at WWE Night Of Champions 2025 against former Legacy leader and longtime friend, “The Viper” Randy Orton.

It is believed that the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton tournament finals for the 2025 WWE King of the Ring will serve as the opening match at the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event.

Additionally, the same source indicated that John Cena is expected to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship when he meets one of his biggest career rivals, “The Best in the World” CM Punk in the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 main event. It’s worth noting that the wording of the spoiler was that Cena would retain, not necessarily win the match, as champions retain as long as they aren’t pinned or submitted.

The belief is that John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship will close out WWE Night Of Champions 2025 as the main event of the show.

The complete lineup, in order, for today’s WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event is as follows:

• Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (King Of The Ring)

• Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Street Fight)

• Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

• Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa (United States Title)

• Asuka vs. Jade Cargill (Queen Of The Ring)

• John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk (Undisputed WWE Title)

From WrestleVotes Radio:

“According to those within the company, and in similar fashion to how we cautioned everyone prior to Money In The Bank in regards to potential match winners, again, things can change day of, but based on what we were hearing then, and based on what creative has lined out for post-Night of Champions, we can tell you the leading candidates for the outcomes of the two headline matches this weekend are John Cena retaining and Cody Rhodes winning King of the Ring. Guys, they have the right to change things on the fly, and as we’ve seen, they certainly can do that. We had creative directions pointed towards us that it may look like Seth Rollins or Solo winning Money in the Bank, and it certainly was Seth Rollins, and on the women’s side, it was either Rhea Ripley or Naomi, and it turned out to be Naomi. We are getting indications, again, that story lines post-Night of Champions indicate that the winners of those two big matches will be John Cena and Cody Rhodes.”

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.