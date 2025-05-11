WWE is already gearing up for their next premium live event.

During the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday night, May 10, 2025, the first official promotional trailer aired for the next WWE PLE.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE Night Of Champions will take place.

The show will feature the final WWE appearance for John Cena in Saudi Arabia, as “The Greatest of All-Time” was featured prominently at the very start of the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 trailer.

Make sure to join us here on 6/28 for live WWE Night Of Champions 2025 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.