Last year, WWE put together a few wrestlers to comprise of a new group, but never went through with the idea.

Fightful Select reports after doing an interview with Chelsea Green, it was revealed there were plans that called for Green, Vanessa Borne and Santana Garrett to portray a “Pussycat Dolls meets Charlie’s Angels” group.

Although Borne had been called up to the WWE main roster earlier in 2020, she still hasn’t been used yet. Garrett was called up in Summer 2020, but only worked the Royal Rumble.

The ladies met with writers about the idea, but it didn’t end up happening.