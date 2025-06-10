Before Drew McIntyre’s recent hiatus from WWE television, he and longtime rival-turned-partner Sheamus shared a memorable run both as opponents and allies. Their physical, hard-hitting matches earned strong fan praise, and they frequently teamed together. While Sheamus was already part of the faction known as the Brawling Brutes with Ridge Holland and Butch, his pairing with McIntyre earned a different nickname backstage and among fans – The Banger Bros.

The topic resurfaced recently when Sheamus brought up the name during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

As you’d expect, the name was a cheeky nod to the adult site “Bang Bros” — something Fightful Select is reporting that not all WWE higher-ups were aware of at the time. Despite this, McIntyre reportedly pitched a few lighthearted skits poking fun at the name’s origin. One such pitch involved McIntyre and Sheamus picking up the rest of the Brawling Brutes after their car broke down. Everyone would pile into a van (a not-so-subtle wink at the “Bang Bus”), but after a disagreement, a scuffle would break out, ending with the Brutes being kicked out of the van — mirroring the format of the adult series.

Needless to say, the concept was quickly scrapped, and WWE made it clear that the name Banger Bros and any associated references were off-limits going forward.