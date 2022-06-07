WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are set to host The Hashtag Sports Awards next month.

It was announced today that Kingston and Woods will host The 4th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards, which will take place on Tuesday, July 12 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

WWE has been nominated for the following three categories at the Hashtag Awards this year:

* Emerging: Best Engagement Through NFTs or Digital Collectibles (Nominees: WWE, NBA All-Star 2022 Shoppable Citywide Art Gallery, Sorare, Fanaply x New Jersey Devils, Fan Controlled Football + Ballerz NFT Collective)

* Emerging: Best NIL Program for Brand, Agency or Tech (Nominees: WWE’s Next In Line, Candy Digital’s Sweet Futures, Playmaker’s NIL Program, OneTeam Partners & Fanatics’ College NIL Jersey Program, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Team USA Athlete Marketing Platform for LA 2028)

* Fan Experience: Best Use of Technology (Nominees: WWE ThunderDome, Drone Racing League, Pixellot’s AI-Automation to the Ball Park, Second Spectrum by Genius Sports: Powering Immersive Broadcast Experiences, Atlanta Falcons & Judo Use Flexible Technology to Advance Fans’ Gameday Experience, LiveLike’s Audience Engagement Platform Activating Audiences)

Kofi tweeted on the gig and wrote, “July 12 in Las Vegas! Suuuper excited to be hosting the 4th annual Hashtag Sports Awards alongside King @AustinCreedWins! We’re celebrating the best in fan and consumer engagement, BAAAAYYYYYBEEEEE!! #HSAwards”

Woods added in a follow-up tweet, “YOOOOOOO July 12 – Las Vegas! Gonna be hosting the 4th annual Hashtag Sports Awards with the living legend @TrueKofi! We’re celebrating the best in fan and consumer engagement so come and consume our hosting ability!!!! #HSAwards”

As noted at this link, WWE won two awards at the 3rd Annual Hashtag Sports Awards in 2021.

Below are the tweets from Kingston and Woods:

