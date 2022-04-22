WWE has won a Shorty Audience Honor, and they have been nominated for seven categories in the 14th Annual Shorty Awards.

It was announced this week that WWE has won a Shorty Audience Honor for Social Media in the Sports category. The award was decided by a public vote.

WWE was also named a finalist in the following categories for the 14th Annual Shorty Awards:

* Industry – Best in Sports: WWE Social Media

* Overall Presence – Facebook: WWE Facebook

* Overall Presence – Snapchat: WWE Snapchat

* Overall Presence – Twitter: WWE Twitter

* Overall Presence – YouTube: WWE YouTube

* Strategy & Engagement – Creative Use of Technology: WWE Thunderdome (PR)

* Virtual – Immersive: WWE Thunderdome (PR)

The Shorty Awards, founded in 2008, was the first award show to honor the best creators on social media. The awards have grown to honor the work of brands, agencies, influencers, creators and other social media professionals across social and digital platforms, and WWE usually takes home multiple awards each year.

Stay tuned for more as the winners of the 14th Annual Shorty Awards will be announced in May.

