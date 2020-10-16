WWE’s first-ever no makeup photo shoot from earlier this year has been nominated as a finalist in the fifth annual Shorty Social Good Awards.

WWE was also nominated for 4 other Shorty Awards this year. The awards will have a digital ceremony this year, which airs on Thursday, November 19.

Below is WWE’s announcement with full details on the nominations:

WWE named a finalist in fifth annual Shorty Social Good Awards WWE has been named a finalist in the fifth annual Shorty Social Good Awards, which will be held as a digital ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 19. WWE Advanced Media Group garnered the nomination for WWE’s first-ever no makeup photo shoot, which featured many of WWE’s prominent female Superstars without makeup. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Ruby Riott, Carmella, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Dana Brooke all participated. “Being able to feel comfortable in your skin and not playing dress up is so important,” Flair said at the time of the photo shoot. “My character has to be so over the top and perfect all the time; just walking out and feeling fresh feels so empowering.” “It’s very hard to show the real pimples, the uneven skin, but I think it’s very beautiful to embrace that,” Banks said at the time of the photo shoot. “We are getting lost in this world of not embracing who we are.” WWE was named a finalist in the following categories in the Shorty Social Good Awards: * Category: Sports – WWE: WWE’s first-ever no makeup photo shoot

* Category: Sports – WWE: WWE Community Relations

* Category: Sports – #TheRealHeroes Project: 72andSunny Los Angeles, Sports United: MLB, MLS, NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, ATP, WTA, NWSL, USGA, NASCAR, Activision, EA, WWE

* Category: Accessibility – WWE: Special Olympics and WWE Launch School of Strength Fitness Campaign

* Category: Medical Research – WWE: Together, Tougher Than Cancer (WWE’s partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) The Shorty Social Good Awards honor the social good initiatives brands, agencies and nonprofits that are taking to make our world a better place. While the Shorty Awards have long-honored the best of social media and digital, this competition includes efforts made by organizations to improve sustainability and diversity internally, foster globally-minded business partnerships and increase employee community and civic engagement. For a complete list of finalists at the Shorty Social Good Awards, visit https://shortyawards.com/5th-socialgood/socialgood/finalists/.

