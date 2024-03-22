WWE has been nominated for two prominent sports awards this year.

This week, a press release was issued to announce WWE has been nominated for the “Best In Sports Social Media” and “Best Deal” categories in the annual Sports Business Journal Awards.

Sports Business Journal has WWE in the two categories for their WrestleMania XL Kickoff special in Las Vegas, Nevada and the UFC/WWE merger to form TKO Group Holdings, respectively.

Check out the complete announcement below.