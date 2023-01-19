WWE has been nominated in the 2023 TikTok Latin America Awards.

It was announced today that WWE Español, the official Spanish-language channel of WWE on TikTok, has been nominated in the “Crack de Cracks” category, also known as “Best of The Best.”

WWE is going up against the following accounts in the “Crack de Cracks” category: UFC Español, Atlas FC, Chivas, the Mexico National Football (Soccer) Team, the FIFA World Cup Español account, Liga Professional AFA, Boca Juniors Football (Soccer), River Plate Football (Soccer), the Ecuador National Football (Soccer) Team.

The first phase of voting is underway now, and will end this Sunday, January 22. Fans in Latin America can vote at this link to send the WWE channel to the next round.

