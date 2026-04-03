It looks like a longtime WWE tradition will be taking a year off.

The WWE Slammy Awards, which date all the way back to 1986 and have been held intermittently over the decades, most recently in 2025, will not be taking place this year.

That update comes directly from WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley, who addressed the status of the annual awards show during a recent appearance on the Zelvx and Charlie Girl podcast (see video below).

When asked about when fans could expect the Slammys in 2026, Kelley made it clear that there are currently no plans for the event.

“It’s actually not happening this year,” she stated. “WWE World is like a little bit different, and so there are a lot of other things going on.”

While the Slammy Awards have come and gone over the years depending on WWE’s schedule and priorities, it appears 2026 will be another off-year as the company shifts focus to other elements surrounding WWE World and WrestleMania season.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.