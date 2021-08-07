Some WWE notes:

-Former WWE Intercontinental champion and two-time tag champion Curtis Axel was backstage at last Friday’s taping of SmackDown in Minneapolis. He was released by the company back in 2020 during the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

-CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, will be making her first wrestling appearance since her release a few months ago. The Ravishing Russian will be working the October 2nd Legends of the Ring Convention in Iselin, New Jersey. Details can be found here.

(H/T PW Insider)