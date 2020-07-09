WWE Now Aiming For Live Audiences To Return By The End Of September

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is now aiming for live audiences to return to events by the end of September following the COVID-19 pandemic forcing them run empty arena shows from the Performance Center in Florida. Reports are that their original goal was to get crowds back for SummerSlam, but that is now off the table due to the growing number of cases within the United States.

Since the pandemic started WWE has run WrestleMania 36, Money In The Bank, NXT Takeover In Your House, Backlash, and weekly Raw and SmackDowns without a crowd. They’ve more recently invited Performance Center/NXT stars to attend the tapings to create some noise during matches.

Stay tuned.