WWE is now offering a Buy 1, Get 1 Free ticket special for the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

Fans can now use the code “HOLIDAY” to take advantage of the offer via Ticketmaster at this link. The BOGO offer expires on the evening of Friday, December 24.

Ticketmaster is also offering a Me+3 4 Pack offer, where you can save up to 25% when you buy 4 tickets to the event. There is no code needed for this offer, and the discount is already applied to certain seats on the Ticketmaster website.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event is scheduled for Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This will be the final WWE pay-per-view until WrestleMania 38.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.