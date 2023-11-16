Lucha-libre and baseball fans rejoice.

WWE shop is now selling luchadore masks of several select MLB teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers, who just won the 2023 World Series.

A full description of the product can be found below.

Give your collection of Boston Red Sox gear an addition that comes flying off the top rope by grabbing this Lucha mask. Featuring multiple Boston Red Sox graphics and instantly recognizable team colors, this unique collectible is the perfect grab for devout MLB and sports entertainment fans. A truly standout accessory, it gives your showing of Boston Red Sox spirit some Lucha Libre authenticity.

You can check out the items on WWE shop here.