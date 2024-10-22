WWE are now selling officially licensed NBA Legacy WWE Title belts.

In time for the 2024-25 NBA Season, WWE has announced the new partnership with the world-leader in basketball for special NBA Legacy WWE Championships on Tuesday.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

Officially licensed NBA Legacy WWE Title belts available ahead of 2024-25 Season October 22, 2024 – NBA-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 30 teams are available ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season as part of a multi-year licensing deal struck by The National Basketball Association (NBA) and WWE.



The line of officially licensed NBA products can be purchased at NBAStore.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. The WWE legacy title belts feature custom side plates emblazoned with the logo and official markings of each team.



The 79th NBA regular season will tip off tonight and conclude on Sunday, April 13, 2025.