Several matches have been added to next week’s WWE NXT line-up. The episode is being taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and you can join us for live spoilers at this link.

Sanga and Von Wagner will do battle next week after a backstage altercation between the two on this week’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary show.

Cora Jade and Wendy Choo will also face off next week after trading insults on this week’s show.

The Best of 3 Series between Axiom and Nathan Frazer will continue next Tuesday. The series kicked off two weeks ago with Axiom getting the first win.

Former NXT UK rivals Tyler Bate and JD McDonagh will also wrestle next week. JD attacked Bate and faced off with NXT Champion Bron Breakker earlier this month after Bate and Breakker defeated Gallus. JD said on this week’s show that he still has his sights on Breakker, and he plans to remove Bate from the NXT Title picture.

It’s interesting to note that Bate vs. McDonagh was originally announced as a #1 contender’s match, but the WWE website no longer has that listed as the stipulation.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT episode:

* The debut of Oro Mensah (fka Oliver Carter)

* Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* Von Wagner vs. Sanga

* JD McDonagh vs. Tyler Bate

* Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in part 2 of their Best of 3 Series

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.