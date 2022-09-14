This week’s live One Year Anniversary Celebration edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 728,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.43% from last week’s 684,000 viewers for the post-Worlds Collide episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.25% from last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.15 rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 6.22% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #12 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #51 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #46 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew the best total audience since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 26, 2021. The episode was tied with two others for the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year. Sports competition last night included the WNBA Playoffs on ESPN, the Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB game on TBS, and the Braves vs. Giants/Padres vs. Mariners games on the MLB Network. This week’s NXT viewership was up 6.43% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 6.25% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.45% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 28.57% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was the NXT 2.0 reboot show.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 rating, also drawing 3.260 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.420 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.025 million viewers, also drawing a 0.79 key demo rating. The Bachelorette on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.89 rating, also drawing 3.546 million viewers.

This week’s One Year Anniversary edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defending against The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match as the opener, the reveal of the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the year, Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose making her first appearance since Worlds Collide, the debut of “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott, Hank Walker making his NXT 2.0 debut vs. Javier Bernal, Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace, Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley, plus Solo Sikoa defeating Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Title in the main event, which was originally advertised as Hayes vs. an opponent voted on by the fans, but Wes Lee was attacked earlier in the show.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

September 13 Episode: 728,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (2.0 One Year Anniversary episode)

September 20 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

