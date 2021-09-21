WWE recently polled fans on which WWE NXT Superstar had the most impressive debut on last Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

As of this writing, 67% voted for Bron Breakker, while 14% voted for Von Wagner, 10% went with Ivy Nile, 5% for Trick Williams, and 4% for Brooks Jensen.

There’s no word on who might debut during tonight’s NXT episode, but you can click here to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

On a related note, WWE released the following time-lapse video of the NXT 2.0 set coming together at the WWE Performance Center last week.

Watching the NXT 2.0 set come to life like 🤯🤩🤯🤩 The new era of #WWENXT continues TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/xY7dnqZDpR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 21, 2021

