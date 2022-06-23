WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen are your new NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

We noted before how Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Moustache Mountain to become the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions on the June 2 episode. In an update, Carter and Smith were set to defend their titles against Briggs and Jensen on today’s NXT UK episode, but it was announced that the titles were being relinquished due to Smith suffering an injury during the title win over Moustache Mountain.

The titles were then declared vacant, and it was announced that the new champions would be crowned in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. That match saw Brooks and Jensen defeat Die Familie’s Teoman and Rohan Raja, the team of Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz, and the team of Mark Andrews and Wild Boar.

Andrews was eliminated first by Starz, and then Mastiff was eliminated by Raja. The match ended with Brooks and Jensen hitting their double team finisher on Raja for the pin to win the titles.

Fallon Henley joined Briggs and Jensen after the match for a celebration in the ring as NXT UK went off the air.

Regarding the injury to Smith, he suffered a ruptured MCL during the title win that aired on June 2, which was actually taped on April 21. He came to the ring with a brace on his right knee on today’s NXT UK episode.

Henley, Jensen and Briggs were on this week’s NXT UK along with Sarray, who defeated Nina Samuels. The title change was taped on Wednesday of this week in London. There’s no word yet on how often Briggs and Jensen will be in the UK to defend, or if they plan to bring the straps to NXT 2.0.

This is the first title reign for Briggs and Jensen in all of WWE. Smith and Carter won the titles from Moustache Mountain back on the June 2 NXT UK episode, and held the titles for 20 recognized days.

You can see post-show footage of Henley, Jensen and Briggs below. Jensen dedicated the match to his father, former WWE Superstar Bull Buchanan, and his mother, who he said is undergoing knee surgery soon.

