NXT and AAA are set to share the spotlight over Labor Day weekend.

During Sunday night’s NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event, WWE announced that NXT Heatwave will take place on Saturday, August 30, immediately following an AAA event at the same venue.

Both shows will emanate from Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, with AAA presenting its event before NXT closes out the night with the Heatwave Premium Live Event.

The announcement continues WWE’s growing collaboration with AAA, giving fans the opportunity to attend back-to-back events featuring both brands in a single day.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.