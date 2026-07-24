The WWE NXT officiating team is adding a new face.

Katie Reynolds, who previously worked under the name Alice Lane while refereeing for TNA Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling, has signed with WWE and is set to begin her tenure as an NXT official. According to Head NXT referee Adrian Butler, Reynolds will make her debut at this weekend’s NXT live events in Fort Pierce and Citrus Springs, Florida.

Announcing the news on social media, Butler welcomed Reynolds to the NXT officiating crew.

“This weekend’s WWE NXT Live Events in Ft. Pierce and Citrus Springs will see the debut of our new referee Katie Reynolds!” Butler wrote. “Welcome to the team, Katie!”

Reynolds earned positive reviews for her officiating work earlier this year, particularly for handling the TNA World Championship main event between Mike Santana and Steve Maclin at TNA Sacrifice 2026.

With her experience in both TNA and OVW, Reynolds now joins WWE’s growing NXT officiating staff as she begins the next chapter of her career.