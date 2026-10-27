A new singles match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

Following a backstage confrontation on last week’s show, Saquon Shugars and Sean Legacy are now scheduled to settle their differences inside the ring on the October 27 episode.

WWE NXT General Manager Robert Stone confirmed the addition when sharing the updated lineup for tonight’s broadcast, which features five advertised matches, including two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament bouts and an NXT North American Championship match.

In Dusty Classic action, The Vanity Project duo of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes will take on Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, while Hank Walker and Tank Ledger square off against The Wagner Brothers, Galeno and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Jackson Drake will also put his NXT North American Championship on the line against E.K. Prosper, while Lizzy Rain goes one-on-one with Chantel Monroe in women’s division action.

Rounding out the advertised lineup is the newly announced singles showdown between Shugars and Legacy, stemming from their locker room altercation on the October 20 episode.

Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on The CW. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.