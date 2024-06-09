WWE NXT Battleground 2024 goes down tonight.

The show takes place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and will stream live via the WWE Network on Peacock with an advertised six-match lineup.

On tap for tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event is Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page for the WWE NXT Championship, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. The O.C. for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships, Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice in a NXT Underground match.

Also scheduled for tonight’s highly-anticipated PLE is Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey for the WWE NXT North American Championship, as well as Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan in a ladder match for the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Battleground 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.