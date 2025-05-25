WWE NXT Battleground 2025 Results

Yuengling Center

Tampa, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Sol Ruca (c) w/Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Ruca goes for a waist lock takedown, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan with a deep arm-drag. Jordan drops down on the canvas. Jordan swats away a dropkick from Ruca. Jordan drops Ruca with a shoulder tackle. Ruca drops down on the canvas. Leapfrog Exchange. Both ladies showcase their speed and agility. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ruca asks Jordan to shake her hand. Jordan rocks Ruca with a forearm smash. Ruca reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Ruca with a drop toe hold. Ruca applies The STF. Ruca sweeps out the legs of Jordan. Ruca SuperKicks Jordan. Ruca with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Ruca pops back on her feet. Ruca with The MoonSault Knee Drop. Rollup Exchange. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Ruca. Jordan with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Ruca with The Roundhouse Kick. Jordan kicks Ruca in mid-air. Jordan with The Twisting Guillotine Leg Drop for a two count.

Ruca goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan sends Ruca shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Jordan with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Jordan drives her knee into the midsection of Ruca. Jordan sends Ruca to the corner. Jordan with The Spinning Olympic Slam. Jordan repeatedly stomps on Ruca’s back. Jordan applies the single leg crab. Jordan with the jackknife cover for a two count. Ruca side steps Jordan into the turnbuckles. Jordan with a forearm smash. Jordan ascends to the top turnbuckle. Ruca with The Springboard X-Factor. Ruca with a Running Hip Attack. Ruca follows that with The Backpack Stunner. Ruca with a Running Knee Strike. Jordan wisely exits the ring. Jordan with a knee smash. Jordan kicks Ruca in the chest. Ruca blocks The Fisherman’s Suplex. Ruca with clubbing blows to Jordan’s back. Ruca with a big forearm smash. Ruca throws Jordan back into the ring. Ruca blocks The SuperKick. Jordan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jordan with The Quebrada. Jordan rolls Ruca back into the ring. Jordan talks smack to Zaria.

Ruca catches Jordan in mid-air. Ruca with The Modified BackStabber. Ruca with The Space Fly Tiger Drop. Ruca is fired up. Ruca rolls Jordan back into the ring. Ruca with The Springboard Splash for a two count. Ruca goes for The F5, but Jordan counters with The DDT. Jordan with The Frog Splash for a two count. Jordan repeatedly hooks the outside leg of Ruca for multiple two counts. Jordan is displaying her frustration. Ruca and Jordan are trading back and forth shots. Jordan goes for The Avalanche Reverse Hurricanrana, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca Spears Jordan for a two count. Jordan denies The Sol Snatcher. Jordan with another Roundhouse Kick. Jordan targets the back of Ruca. Jordan with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Jordan applies a wrist lock. Jordan repeatedly kicks Ruca in the face. Ruca with a Low Enzuigiri. Jordan with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Ruca SuperKicks Jordan. Jordan answers with a Leaping Foot Stomp. Jordan goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Zaria pulls Ruca out of the way. The referee has ejected Zaria from the ringside area. Jordan with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jordan rolls Ruca back into the ring. Jordan puts Ruca on the top turnbuckle. Haymaker Exchange. Ruca HeadButts Jordan. Ruca connects with The Sol Snatcher to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Sol Ruca via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Mike Santana. Mike says that it’s taken him 16 years to step into the doors of WWE. He’s here to watch the Joe Hendry/Trick Williams Match. Santana wants to face the winner of tonight’s main event. Charlie Dempsey joins the conversation. Dempsey is getting really tired of the outsiders taking opportunities away from him. Santana didn’t appreciate that Dempsey interrupted his interview. If Dempsey has a problem, Santana has no problem fighting him. Tavion Heights takes the opportunity to challenge Santana to a match for NXT this Tuesday. Santana liked how Tavion conducted his business unlike Dempsey.

Second Match: Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Josh Briggs vs. The Culling w/Izzi Dame In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Josh Briggs immediately attacks The Culling after the bell rings. Vance is throwing haymakers at Briggs. Misfired Clotheslines. Briggs with a Diving Lariat. Briggs tags in Ledger. Ledger sends Vance to the corner. Ledger with The Stinger Splash. Walker with a Running Bulldog. Vance avoids The Sandwich. Hank & Tank sends The Culling tumbling to the floor. Briggs with a Flying Shoulder Tackle off the ring apron. Stereo SomerSault Planchas. Walker with a straight right hand. Walker slams Vance’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vance drives Walker face first into the steel ring post. Vance tags in Jensen. Jensen rolls Walker back into the ring. Jensen is raining down haymakers. Jensen with two uppercuts. Jensen with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Vance tags himself in. Vance with The Snake Eyes. Vance repeatedly stomps on Walker’s chest. Vance whips Walker across the ring. Walker rolls Vance over for a two count. Vance drops Walker with a shoulder tackle. Vance tags in Spears. Spears repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Walker. Spears stomps on Walker’s face. Spears mocks Hank & Tank.

Walker punches Spears. Spears tags in Vance. Walker with a flurry of up kicks. Vance tags in Jensen. Jensen stops Walker in his tracks. Jensen knocks Briggs off the apron. Walker with a Back Body Drop. Ledger and Spears are tagged in. Ledger with a series of clotheslines. Ledger ducks a clothesline from Jensen. Ledger with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Ledger rocks Vance with a forearm smash. Ledger with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the apron. Ledger with The Flying Shoulder Tackle. Ledger puts Spears on the top turnbuckle. Briggs drops Vance with The Big Boot. Simultaneous tag to Briggs. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Stereo Diving HeadButts. Briggs with The MoonSault for a two count. Briggs with a chop/back elbow smash combination. Spears SuperKicks Briggs. Ledger and Jensen are tagged in.

Ledger ducks a clothesline from Jensen. Jensen with a Spinning Heel Kick. Jensen nails Ledger with a Modified GTS. Jensen tags in Vance. Spears lands The Suicide Dive. The Culling hits their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Dominator Combination for a two count. Jensen dumps Walker out of the ring. Vance tags in Jensen. Ledger throws Jensen off the top turnbuckle. Briggs made the blind tag. Ledger clotheslines Jensen to the floor. Double Pounce to Spears on the floor. Briggs pulls Jensen back into the ring. Briggs with The Sidewalk Slam. Briggs with a Big Splash. Vance runs interference. Izzi Dame nails Briggs with The Big Boot behind the referee’s back. Jensen rolls Briggs over for a two count. Briggs side steps Jensen into the turnbuckles. Briggs delivers The Clothesline From Hell. Simultaneous tag to Ledger. Jensen gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Hank & Tank connects with their Running HeadButt/Powerslam Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, The Culling ambushes Briggs. Yoshiki Inamura snatches the steel chair away from Dame. Inamura with a series of chair shots. All hell is breaking loose in Tampa. Briggs, Inamura and Hank & Tank clears the ring.

Winner: Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Josh Briggs via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Ethan Page. Page doesn’t believe that Ricky Saints is the coolest guy in NXT. All the confidence, the charisma, the silver tongue is all a facade. Page says that Ricky is one of the most insecure human beings he’s ever met. Page gets a shot at the NXT North American Championship this Tuesday. Page says that Ricky has been following in his footsteps ever since he arrived in NXT. AVA joins the conversation. AVA tells Page to be quiet. AVA informs Page that the winner of the match will have to defend the NXT North American Championship at WWE Worlds Collide on June 7th.

Third Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing Lorenzo

