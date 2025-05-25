WWE NXT returns live with a special event tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT Battleground takes place this evening at 8/7c from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, streaming live on Peacock in the United States, as well as Netflix for international viewers.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Sunday, May 25, 2025 special event:

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne (NXT World Title)

* Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams (TNA World Title)

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (NXT Women’s World Title)

* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Kelani Jordan (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Hank & Tank & Josh Briggs vs. Shawn Spears & Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Battleground 2025 results coverage.