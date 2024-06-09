WWE NXT Battleground Results 6/9/24

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley vs. Michin vs. Jaida Parker In A Ladder Match For The Vacated WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Parker shoves Michin. Legend goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Legend blocks the spinning arm-drag. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Legend. Legend catches Jordan in mid-air. Legend repeatedly drives her knee into Jordan’s back. Legend with a BackBreaker. Parker and Michin play tug of war with the ladder. Legend kicks Michin off the ring apron. Jordan kicks Legend in the face. Jordan with The Missile Dropkick. Legend with flurry of forearm shivers. Jordan and Ruca clotheslines Legend over the top rope. Standing Switch Exchange. Double Baseball Slide Dropkick to Henley. Jordan rocks Ruca with a forearm smash. Jordan with The Corkscrew Pescado. Ruca follows that with The Triangle MoonSault. Henley blasts Ruca with The PK. Henley attacks Ruca with a ladder. Legend drops Henley with The Pump Kick. Legend uses the ladder as a weapon. Jordan splits down on the canvas. Jordan dropkicks Legend. Jordan with a corner clothesline. Jordan goes for a Hurricanrana, but Legend blocks it.

Chop Exchange. Michin reverses out of the irish whip from Parker. Jordan is laid flat on the ladder. Ruca with a Release German Suplex. Ruca with a Hesitation Dropkick. Henley slaps Jordan in the chest. Ruca pulls Henley off the ladder. Ruca sends Henley face first into the ladder. Parker shoves Ruca off the ladder. Parker with a Flying Banzai Drop off the ladder. Michin with a German Suplex of her own. Legend runs interference. Legend rocks Michin with a forearm smash. Legend side steps Michin into the ladder. Legend with The Big Boot. Legend is finger tips away from the title. Sleeper Hold Party. Legend drives Henley and Jordan back first into the turnbuckles. Henley refuses to let go of the hold. Jordan makes her way to the top of the ladder. Double Clothesline. Legend and Parker start stretching Jordan on top of the ladder.

Parker sends Jordan tumbling to the floor. Michin tips the ladder over. Ruca SuperKicks Michin. Ruca with The X-Factor. Henley with a Twisting Flatliner into the ladder. Henley ducks a clothesline from Legend. Henley with a Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Second Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Legend slams Henley’s head on the ladder. Ruca stops Legend in her tracks. Legend with forearm shivers. Legend blocks The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Henley, Ruca, Jordan, Michin and Parker send Legend crashing through the ladder bridge. Michin with a Roundhouse Kick. Michin punches Jordan in the back. Michin with a Dropkick/DDT Combination. Ruca, Parker, Jordan and Henley send Michin crashing into the ropes. Parker with a toe kick. Parker with a Gourdbuster. Parker makes her way up the ladder. Michin attacks Parker from behind. Ruca hits The Sol Snatcher on Parker. Ruca ducks a clothesline from Henley. Ruca nails Henley with The Sol Snatcher off the ladder. Double Roundhouse Kick. Michin clotheslines Ruca over the top rope. Jordan with a leaping calf kick. Jordan connects with The Split Legged MoonSault. Jordan grabs the title to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Kelani Jordan

– We get footage of Oro Mensah attacking Ethan Page at the talent’s hotel yesterday.

Second Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

STILL TO COME

– Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice In An NXT Underground Match

– Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey w/Gallus In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jordynne Grace For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode 416 of The Hoots Podcast