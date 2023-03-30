The WWE NXT brand is bringing back Battleground.

WWE announced today that thee NXT Battleground Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 1 at 10am ET via tsongascenter.com.

This is the same day as AEW’s 2023 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels noted in today’s press release, “We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an incredible night of action to the passionate fans of Massachusetts and those watching at home.”

WWE added, “This marks the first time that an NXT premium live event has taken place in Massachusetts and the second time since February 2020 that a stand-alone NXT premium live event has taken place outside of the state of Florida. NXT Vengeance Day emanated from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte this past February.”

WWE held their inaugural Battleground pay-per-view in 2013. The show was a dual-brand event from 2013-2016, and then a SmackDown-branded event in 2017. WWE has not used the Battleground name since then.

NXT Battleground will stream live on the WWE Network and Peacock. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

