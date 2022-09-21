The Best Of Three Series between WWE NXT Superstars Axiom and Nathan Frazer will continue.

The NXT high-flyers began their Best Of Three Series two weeks ago with Axiom getting the win via pinfall. The second match took place on tonight’s taped NXT episode, with Frazer getting the win by pinfall to tie it up 1-1.

Next Tuesday’s NXT episode was already taped, and Axiom vs. Frazer did not happen. This could be a sign that the third match will take place on Tuesday, October 4, when the brand returns to live episodes, or perhaps at NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22, if they want to wait that long before wrapping the series.

Frazer, who was trained by Seth Rollins, has apparently relocated to the United States as he has been in a relationship with NXT’s Thea Hail. There’s no word yet on A-Kid, the man behind the Axiom mask.

Below is footage from tonight’s Axiom vs. Frazer bout, along with footage from the first match held back on September 6:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.