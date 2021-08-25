Carmelo Hayes is the winner of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament.
Tonight’s post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT on the USA Network saw Hayes defeat Odyssey Jones in the Breakout tournament finals.
After the match, Hayes was congratulated by NXT General Manager William Regal and presented with the contract that is good for a title shot against any NXT champion of his choosing. Samantha Irvin interviewed Hayes after the match and he said it’s too soon to know which champion he will challenge, but we should know that he called his shot to get where he’s at now and when he shoots, he does not miss.
There’s no word on which NXT champion Hayes will challenge, but we will keep you updated.
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H took to Twitter after the finals and reacted.
“Absolutely. Two young men with bright futures here in #WWENXT. What a way to end the #NXTBreakout Tournament!,” Michaels wrote in response to a WWE tweet that said sportsmanship never gets old.
Triple H added, “The confidence in your ability to deliver is what the #NXTBreakout Tournament is all about. This year featured a variety of talent, but only @Carmelo_WWE gets to call his shot. A lot to look forward to in the future. Congratulations to Carmelo Hayes! #WWENXT”
Below is a final look at the NXT Breakout Tournament brackets, along with photos and videos from tonight’s finals, plus the tweets from Triple H and Michaels:
ROUND ONE
Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro
Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs
Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase
Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy
SEMI-FINALS
Carmelo Hayes defeated Duke Hudson
Odyssey Jones defeated Trey Baxter
FINALS
Carmelo Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal is ringside ready to reward the winner of the #NXTBreakout Tournament.
WHO YA GOT: @oshow94 or @Carmelo_WWE? pic.twitter.com/nryUB6dhoY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2021
😱 😱 😱 😱#WWENXT #NXTBreakout @Carmelo_WWE @oshow94 pic.twitter.com/TeGq1Z9CZm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2021
The #NXTBreakout Tournament and a championship contract are on the line.
And @oshow94 & @Carmelo_WWE are leaving it all on the mat! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gvcExdUgbW
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021
Sportsmanship never gets old. Congratulations to our 2021 #NXTBreakout Tournament winner, @Carmelo_WWE! #WWENXT @oshow94 pic.twitter.com/5wJlKbq7DT
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021
The only question left, "Which champion will @Carmelo_WWE choose to face?" #WWENXT #NXTBreakout pic.twitter.com/5RQIhfpJDD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2021
Called. His. Shot. @Carmelo_WWE is the #NXTBreakout Tournament Champion and has earned a championship contract. #WWENXT is officially on notice! @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/gHgfyzjeUp
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021
HE DOESN'T MISS.
Congratulations to "The Final Boss" and 2021 #NXTBreakout Tournament winner, @Carmelo_WWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J8LVptUvvX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2021
Absolutely. Two young men with bright futures here in #WWENXT.
What a way to end the #NXTBreakout Tournament! https://t.co/GMhGBWBkEb
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 25, 2021
The confidence in your ability to deliver is what the #NXTBreakout Tournament is all about.
This year featured a variety of talent, but only @Carmelo_WWE gets to call his shot.
A lot to look forward to in the future. Congratulations to Carmelo Hayes!#WWENXT https://t.co/hZzOt2YQ8g
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 25, 2021
