The WWE NXT Breakout Tournament is returning for 2021.

The matches held at tonight’s pre-NXT WWE 205 Live taping from the Capitol Wrestling Center were qualifying matches with the winners earning spots in the tournament. Matches taped were Guru Raaj vs. Andre Chase, and Desmond Troy vs. Joe Gacy.

Chase is the new ring name for indie star Harlem Bravado, who signed with WWE back in February. Raaj (Laxmi Kant Rajpoot) signed with WWE back in January 2020 and debuted in six-man action at a February 2020 NXT live event. He also lost to Finn Balor at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event back in January.

Troy is the former Desmond Dejournette. He worked several, NXT, RAW, SmackDown and Main Event matches in 2019 and 2020, after being signed in 2018. Gacy is a former CZW Champion and EVOLVE star, who signed in the same October 2020 Performance Center Class that featured Leon Ruff, Josh Briggs, Julius Creed, Curt Stallion (released last week), August Grey (released last week), Skyler Storie (released in May), and referee Jake Clemons (released in May).

Raaj vs. Chase and Gacy vs. Troy will presumably will air on Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode, but that has not been confirmed. We should have confirmation soon.

The first and only NXT Breakout Tournament was held in 2019, featuring 8 competitors – winner Jordan Myles, Angel Garza, Dexter Lumis, Boa, Cameron Grimes, Joaquin Wilde, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and current NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. Myles, who left the company a few months after winning the tournament, earned a title shot of his choosing by winning the tournament. He later challenged then-NXT Champion Adam Cole, and lost.

There’s no word yet on when the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament will be held, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

